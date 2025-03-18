Islamabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Tuesday emphasised the need to turn Pakistan into a "hard state," asserting that the struggle against militancy was "a battle" for the country's "survival".

Gen Munir made the remarks at a high-level meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security convened days after Baloch militants hijacked a passenger train, resulting in the deaths of 25 passengers.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the in-camera meeting, which he convened on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the country's security situation.

At the meeting, the country's top civil and military leadership stressed a unified political commitment to combat militancy and terrorism with full force.

In his address to the committee, Gen Munir said the struggle against militancy was “a battle for our survival and that of our future generations”.

He called for better governance and making Pakistan a “hard state” and asked, “How long will we continue to sacrifice countless lives in the style of a soft state?”

“For sustainable development, all elements of national power will have to work in harmony,” Gen Munir said.

He also asked, “How long will we continue to fill the governance gaps with the blood of the armed forces of Pakistan and the martyrs?”

Highlighting the importance of peace, he said that nothing was more important than the security of the country as all its citizens owed existence to Pakistan. “If this is the country, then we are,” he said.

He also stated that those who believe they can weaken Pakistan through terrorism should know that "we will unite and not only defeat them but also all their facilitators."

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Sharif, key ministers, leaders of different political parties, provincial chief ministers and governors.

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) refused to attend despite being invited by the government, as it had sought a meeting with its jailed founder Imran Khan ahead of the meeting, which was not granted. Later, it also demanded that Khan should have been invited to attend the meeting.

During the over-six hours-long meeting, the military leadership briefed the parliamentary committee on the current security situation.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Sharif read out the declaration unanimously adopted by the committee.

It stated that the committee members condemned the recent terror acts in the strongest terms, expressed solidarity with the victims' families and reiterated the country's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It also lauded the valour and professionalism of the security forces and law enforcement agencies in conducting their counter-terrorism operations.

“The committee stressed the need for a national consensus to repel terrorism, emphasising (a) strategic and unified political commitment to confront this menace with the full might of the state,” the declaration read.

The committee members stressed the need for immediate implementation of the National Action Plan and Operation Azm-i-Istehkam (a counter-terrorism initiative) to dismantle terrorist networks, counter logistical support, and dismantle the nexus between terrorism and crime.

They also expressed concern over terrorist groups increasingly using social media platforms to spread propaganda, recruit followers, and coordinate their networks and called for a curb on the use of social media for such purposes.

“The committee reiterated that no institution, individual or group working in collusion with hostile forces will be allowed to harm the peace and stability of Pakistan,” it stated.

It also regretted the lack of participation by some opposition members and reiterated that the consultation process in this regard would continue.

The PTI-led opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) also stayed away.

“The PTI founder should also be invited to such a meeting and without him, no meeting will have significance,” said TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai while addressing a press conference with PTI leaders.

“Pakistan's dire circumstances require a joint session of parliament. [However], everyone should have a chance to speak in the joint session,” he said.

Reacting to the PTI's decision not to attend the security meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the party was doing politics on the issue.

“The PTI has proved today that Imran Khan is their first and last priority [and that the] country's well-being and peace does not hold importance for them,” Asif said on X.

The meeting was held days after the country was shaken on March 11, when terrorists belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a train with about 425 passengers on board in the Bolan area of Balochistan.

Last week, apart from the Jaffar Express train incident and an attack on a security caravan in the Nushki area, rebels carried out several attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting police and other security organisations.

The security situation seems volatile in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and BLA have repeatedly attacked the security personnel and civilians.

