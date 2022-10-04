Islamabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the government is fully prepared to deal with supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during their upcoming proposed rally and the Army would be brought in to tackle them.

Khan on Monday asked his party workers to prepare for a mega protest later this week to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and announce fresh elections in the country.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made calls for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March' (real freedom march) during a meeting held at his Bani Gala residence.

Sanaullah said that all arrangements were in place to tackle the protest by the PTI workers.

“I had a meeting today for their [PTI's] treatment and a very satisfying formula has been prepared for them, according to which they will be dealt with,” he said.

He also said that the Pakistan Army would be called in to deal with the march, in accordance with Article 245 of the Constitution.

The minister also said that personnel of the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad police, and Sindh police would also be utilised to thwart the protest march.

Khan's government was toppled in April this year through an anti-trust motion, but instead of accepting the defeat, he has resorted to street politics by building a narrative that he was removed through foreign conspiracy.

He launched a protest march on May 25 and reached the capital Islamabad with thousands of supporters but at the last minute asked them to disperse.

However, this time he has threatened to stage a sit-in and force the government to announce snap polls.

Since he was ousted from power in April, Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician has repeatedly claimed that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy”.

Khan has emphasised that his party would not deal with or accept the “imported government” headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

