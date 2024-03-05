Kyiv [Ukraine], March 5 (ANI): Ukrainian military on Tuesday claimed it had sunk another Russian warship through a 'successful' drone attack in the Black Sea, CNN reported.

This claim comes amid a string of naval setbacks for Moscow's Black Sea Fleet that according to Kyiv has reduced its numbers by more than a third since the start of the war.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence said maritime drones operated by its Group 13 special unit struck and sank the 1,300-ton Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the Black Sea, near the Kerch Strait that separates occupied Crimea from the coast of southwest Russia.

"As a result of the strike by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian ship Project 22160 'Sergei Kotov' sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides, sparking a fire aboard the vessel," a statement by the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence said.

Also Read | Elon vs Zuckerberg Fight: Elon Musk Says He Is Ready To Fight Mark Zuckerberg Anywhere, Anytime With Any Rules.

The Ukrainian forces later claimed that the ship had sunk, according to CNN.

The mission was conducted in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, the country's defence added.

Andriy Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Sergei Kotov had been targeted and hit before, but "this time the Sergei Kotov has been destroyed for sure."

Ukraine's maritime drones have taken a heavy toll on Russian naval ships, especially in the past few months, with its campaign in the Black Sea a rare strategic success for Kyiv compared to recent setbacks on the battlefield, CNN reported.

Last month, the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked with the same drones used against Sergei Kotov. The drones punctured "critical holes" on the Russian ship's left side before sinking it, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said on Telegram.

Earlier, in February, Ukraine claimed its forces had disabled about 33 per cent of Russia's warships, amounting to 24 disabled ships and one submarine.

Russia's worst naval loss of the war was the sinking of the guided-missile cruiser Moskva in April 2022.

The Sergei Kotov was one of Russia's newest ships in the Black Sea Fleet. A report from Russian state-run news agency TASS on January 21, 2021, said the ship was floated on that day and would soon join the Black Sea Fleet, CNN reported.

CNN, citing a TASS report, stated that the 300-foot-long (91-metre) warship had a range of 6,000 nautical miles, could carry a crew of 80 and was equipped with a helicopter, a 57mm gun and a modern air defence system.

Ukraine said it carried a price tag of USD 65 million. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)