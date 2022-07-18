Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 18 (ANI): Amid the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka, people were seen waiting in long queues outside the gas station for over 12 hours.

In Colombo, a local resident, Romesh said that he had been waiting in the queue to get the petrol for his car from yesterday's 8 pm but still didn't get the fuel.

Sri Lanka has been facing crippling fuel shortages since February, as the country lacks the foreign exchange reserve to purchase enough fuel for its residents amid turmoil in its government lately, according to China Central Television (CCT).

People waiting outside a local gas station in the city of Colombo, vehicles, motorbikes and their owners waiting in at least 2 km of the line, which is occupied parts of the road that would lead them to the station. There were some people who were working in services industries, including healthcare.

"We have influenced much. I'm a doctor here. I have to work in the hospital and be in the queue to get the fuel. But it's like a week we walk, and we have to come in the morning or night and be in the queue all night, and the next day, we have to go to work also," Ushki, another resident who was in line to get his car refuelled said as quoted by CCT.

Fuel shortages have brought severe impacts to the daily lives of locals. People who are not working in the service sector industries can hardly get fuel for their cars unless they have written permits granted by relevant authorities.

Sri Lanka has been daunted by an economic crisis that is closely affected by US monetary policy as the country has largely depended on the dollar for settlement. When US monetary policy is adjusted to the appreciation of the dollar, Sri Lanka will in turn see a shortage in its foreign reserves, restricting it from buying more fuel.

Some locals pointed out that their country should shake off its dependence on the U.S. dollar, while some believe the political situation could be settled to tackle the country's ongoing issues.

"We have to make more choices to make a foreign exchange. Otherwise, we are in trouble. This crisis will go and go and go, and we are going to be a stuck country," Ushki added.

"If they have a stable government, they can do something. Otherwise, will have these unstable political situations," said Jayasena, a resident.

In the wake of the fuel shortage, Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) reduced the retail price of fuel from Sunday night.

The price of a litre of Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by 20 rupees, and the new retail price will be 450 rupees (about 1.25 dollars), reported CCT.

In late June, CPC suspended distributing fuel for private vehicles. It will start fuel distribution from July 21, following the arrival of petrol and diesel shipments. (ANI)

