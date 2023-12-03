Washington, DC [US], December 3 (ANI): The United States is intensifying its call for Israel to take greater measures to safeguard civilians in the wake of renewed combat operations in Gaza, CNN reported.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking at a forum in California on Saturday, reiterated the unwavering nature of US support for Israel while emphasising the critical importance of protecting civilians in Gaza for Israel's long-term success against Hamas.

Austin, drawing on his experience in urban warfare from fighting in Iraq and leading the campaign against ISIS, highlighted the crucial role of safeguarding civilians in such conflicts. He emphasised that the civilian population is the centre of gravity in urban warfare, and failing to protect them can turn a tactical victory into a strategic defeat, as reported by CNN.

"I learned a thing or two about urban warfare from my time fighting in Iraq and leading the campaign to defeat ISIS ... the lesson is not that you can win in urban warfare by protecting civilians. The lesson is that you can only win in urban warfare by protecting civilians," Austin said, adding, "You see, in this kind of a fight, the centre of gravity is the civilian population. And if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat."

"I have repeatedly made clear to Israel's leaders that protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza is both a moral responsibility and a strategic imperative," Austin also said.

The comments align with those of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who also emphasised the need for Israel to do more to protect innocent civilians. She expressed concern over the loss of innocent Palestinian lives and urged Israel to prioritise the well-being of civilians during its military operations, according to CNN.

Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza following the collapse of a fragile truce that led to the release of dozens of hostages on Friday.

The toll on Gaza has been severe, with at least 15,207 reported killed and 40,652 injured, according to Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza. Alarming figures indicate that 70 per cent of those killed are women and children.

The dire situation in Gaza has been exacerbated by Israel's blockade, resulting in widespread shortages of food, fuel, and drugs. The medical system is under immense strain, putting 2.2 million Gazans at risk of dehydration and starvation.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that around 1.8 million people have been displaced in Gaza since October 7. Human rights organisations, citing attacks on civilians, argue that Israel's actions may constitute war crimes, including the forced evacuation of residents, CNN reported. (ANI)

