Paris, Dec 3 (AP) An assailant going after passersby in Paris on Saturday night attacked and killed one person and injured another, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The minister said on X, formerly Twitter, that “police have courageously arrested” the man, who was going after people in the 15th district of the capital, not far from the Eiffel Tower.

He asked that people avoid the sector. The attacks appeared to be random. A motive was not immediately known. (AP)

