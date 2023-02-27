New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Underlining the strong relationship between the Kingdom and India, Saleh Eid Al Husseini, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India said that he wants to bring this relationship to the highest level. Speaking on the celebrations of the Kingdom's founding day here, the envoy said he was happy to have strong and friendly relationship between the two countries.

"We are very happy to have a strong relationship with our friendly country India. Also for a long time, we have had this relationship and we have been asked to bring this relationship to the highest level that we can", said Husseini.

While speaking on the foundation day celebration, the envoy highlighted the Kingdom's governance and how the youth has been its focus as the next generation.

"We are very proud to have a country that started in 1727 and this year as I said reflects good governance and we hold our future, our children and all our Saudi Arabia is now focussing on youth on the next generation", said the Envoy.

"Our country is celebrating around 300 years and this reflects nations' governance, reflects equity, to have the prosperity of their people. To bring modernization and at the same time to regain the culture of the society. It's not by chance to be 300 years old unless the state is caring about its neighbours, caring about its people, seeking peace all over the world", added the envoy.

The history of the Kingdom's "Founding Day" goes back three centuries ago when the first Saudi state was established in 1727 during the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud. (ANI)

