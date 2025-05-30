Abuja (Nigeria), May 30 (AP) At least 111 people were confirmed dead in central Nigeria on Friday after floods submerged the market town of Mokwa in the country's Niger State following torrential rains, officials said.

The heavy rains lasted for several hours Thursday, and media reports quoting local government officials said a dam collapse in a nearby town had worsened the situation.

The flooding displaced large amounts of people, the reports said. (AP)

