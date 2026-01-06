Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): Punjab police on Monday identified the attackers involved in the recent assassination of a village sarpanch. Addressing the rise in contract killings, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban highlighted that a small group of fugitives living abroad on fraudulent documents is actively disrupting the state's peace by involving local youth to commit grave crimes.

"Around 40 to 50 individuals who fled the country using fake identities are now manipulating our young generation for their selfish interests; we are committed to dismantling these hostile networks and stopping this cycle," the ADGP said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has strongly condemned the killing of Sarpanch Jarnail Singh of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, who was shot dead during a wedding function in Amritsar on Sunday. He shared a message on X, strongly condemning the cold-blooded murder of Sarpanch Jarnail Singh of Valtoha village (Tarn Taran), who was shot dead at a wedding function in Amritsar today.

This follows a highly worrisome pattern: yesterday, a young man was gunned down in Bhinder Kalan (Moga), and on Friday, a woman was shot dead in Kapurthala. Targeted killings in public places have become routine, exposing the complete policing failure under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio. The CM must be held accountable for this lawlessness.

The killings have raised serious concerns over public safety and law enforcement effectiveness in Punjab, prompting renewed political attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government.

Earlier, an incident of daylight firing of an AAP Sarpanch has come to light in Amritsar. During a wedding ceremony at the Marigold Resort on Verka Bypass, unknown assailants shot and killed the Sarpanch, according to DCP Jagjit Singh Walia. The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh, a resident of Valtoha village, Tarn Taran district. He was affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party and currently serves as a Sarpanch.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This evening, at the Marigold Resort here on the Amritsar bypass, we received information that a shooting had occurred. All our senior officers and teams immediately rushed to the spot... Someone shot a person named Jarnail Singh. Our team is fully engaged in investigating this incident. The culprits will be apprehended soon. The victim has passed away. We are using both human intelligence and technical surveillance."

According to the DCP, Jarnail Singh arrived in Amritsar to attend a wedding ceremony. During the ceremony, two unknown youths opened fire on him. The attackers shot Jarnail Singh twice in the head, killing him on the spot. Upon receiving information about the incident, police officers arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Footage from the resort's CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the culprits. Speaking to the media at the scene, DCP Jagjit Singh Walia said that the police had received information about firing inside a resort. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Jarnail Singh, the Sarpanch of Valtoha village, had been shot twice and died on the spot. He stated that the matter is being investigated and that the accused will be arrested soon.

The DCP also said that the Tarn Taran police might have information regarding whether the deceased had received any threats or ransom calls earlier. The Amritsar police have not received any concrete information on this matter. Futher details awaited. (ANI)

