Muscat [Oman], April 16 (ANI): At least 17 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by heavy downpour across Oman since Sunday, CNN reported, citing the country's National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) reports.

Amid the ongoing situation, the government of Oman suspended the work of employees and workers in the public and private sectors in five governorates, including Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and Al Dakhiliyah, due to the weather conditions.

The government has, however, not allowed employees to work remotely, if possible.

According to a UNOCHA statement made on Monday, authorities in Oman are carrying out "rescue operations," according to CNN.

As a result of 'unstable weather', all schools across six governorates of Oman, including Muscat will be closed on Monday

Moreover, moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in northern and eastern Oman, over the next few days. (ANI)

