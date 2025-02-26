Berlin, Feb 26 (AP) At least two people were injured when shots were fired near a courthouse in western Germany on Wednesday, police said.

Several shots were fired in a street near the state court in the city of Bielefeld in the early afternoon, according to police. They didn't immediately have information on the severity of the injuries.

Police in a statement that they couldn't rule out a connection with a trial taking place at the court.

A suspect is currently being tried on murder charges in the death nearly a year ago of a former boxer, Besar Nimani, who was fatally shot in Bielefeld. (AP)

