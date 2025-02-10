Guatemala City, Feb 10 (AP) At least 40 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital.

Firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the bridge before dawn. Another 15 people were seriously injured.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning. (AP)

