Brasilia [Brazil], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least six people died and another one is missing after a ship sank in the Paraguay River in the central-western Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, local authorities reported on Saturday.

The event occurred on Friday afternoon when a strong wind caused the sinking of the ship, which was carrying 21 people, mostly tourists, who had left Rio Verde in Goias state on Oct. 8.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Kompasu Kills 22 in Philippines So Far, 16 Missing.

The six victims were all men, four of whom belonged to the same family.

The boat was about 10 kilometres from the city of Corumba and 14 of the people on board were able to swim to safety.

Also Read | US: Four People Injured in Shooting Outside Stadium in Alabama.

Rescue teams found five bodies on Saturday, in addition to one body found on Friday night. Another person is still missing.

According to the Brazilian Navy, when the ship sank, there were winds of up to 145 kilometres per hour in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)