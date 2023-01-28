Police forces at incident site of deadly terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem. (Photo: Reuters)

Jerusalem [Israel], January 28 (ANI): At least 8 people have been killed in a deadly terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the official statement, 10 people have been injured in the gun attack that occurred around 8:15 pm (local time), near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street. The paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack took place.

"8 killed, 10 injured in synagogue in #Jerusalem terror attack Paramedics have arrived onto the scene and began providing treatment to those injured," the official Twitter handle of Israel's foreign ministry tweeted.

The alleged shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police.

The incident followed the deadly clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin on Thursday in which nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces.

The raid that took place in the West Bank city took the overall toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 29 this year, according to CNN.

Moreover, Israel also launched a series of bombing raids in the central Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from Gazan terrorists and said that the raids will lead to "significant harm to Hamas efforts" in building up its arms, The Times of Israel reported on Friday.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that they targeted Bottom of Form, an underground facility where rockets are manufactured in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

"The attack will lead to significant harm to Hamas' efforts to build up its arms," the IDF said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

Footage published on social media showed several large explosions from the airstrikes in Gaza.

Separately on Thursday afternoon, a Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the town of a-Ram, north of Jerusalem, the PA Health Ministry said. (ANI)

