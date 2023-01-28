In a shocking incident, at least ight people were shot dead at a synagogue in Jerusalem. In an official statement, Israel's foreign ministry said that at least 8 people have been killed in a deadly terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem. The incident took place on Friday. Officials also said that 10 people have been injured in the gun attack that occurred around 8:15 pm (local time). The incident took place near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street. Jerusalem Terror Attack: Eight Killed, 10 Injured in Shooting at Synagogue, Says Israel Foreign Ministry.

BREAKING: Eight people shot dead at synagogue in Jerusalem — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 27, 2023

