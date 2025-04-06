Kinshasa (Congo), Apr 6 (AP) Major flooding in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa has killed at least eight people and cut off access to over half of the city and the country's main airport, authorities said on Sunday.

Most of the fatalities in Friday's deluge were caused by collapsing walls, said a provincial health minister, Patricien Ngongo.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes on Gaza Kill 15, Mostly Women and Children.

The flooding had damaged the main road leading to the airport, but it has been reopened to light traffic and within 72 hours would be opened to all traffic, said Kinshasa Gov. Daniel Bumba.

The road also links Kinshasa to the rest of the Congo and officials worry about the impact on trade.

Also Read | Pope Francis Makes Surprise Appearance at St. Peter's Square During Special Jubilee Mass for Sick and Health Workers, 2 Weeks After Leaving Hospital (See Pics and Videos).

"We've been here since nightfall, but we're not making any progress, because we've been told that the road is cut in two, and we have goods that we're going to pick up,” said Blaise Ndendo, a truck driver.

In 2022 at least 100 people were killed during a similar flooding in Kinshasa. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)