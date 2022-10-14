Karachi, Oct 14 (PTI) At least three people were killed while four others were injured on Friday when a remote-controlled bomb exploded near a vehicle in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

The incident took place in Mastung district's Qabu area when the bomb exploded near the vehicle of a local political figure, Deputy Commissioner Mastung, Sultan Bugti said.

Mir Shah Nawaz Bangulzai, an influential local sardar, whose vehicle was hit by the blast, was not travelling in the vehicle during the incident.

"Two vehicles were destroyed in the blast with the bomb set off via a remote-controlled device,” Bugati said.

One of the vehicles destroyed was carrying the dead body of a man killed in the same area today, a police official said.

The volatile Balochistan province regularly witnesses attacks on security personnel, installations, and citizens by militant groups seeking self-determination for the Baloch people and separation of Balochistan from Pakistan.

