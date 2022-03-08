India's Ambassador to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti spoke during the UNSC briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

New York [US], March 8 (ANI): Raising concern about the worsening situation in Ukraine, India on Monday stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously.

Addressing the UN briefing on Ukraine, India's Ambassador to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti informed the Security Council that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: From Kamala Harris to Ursula Von Der Leyen, Here is a List of Powerful Women Leaders Around the World.

"Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These should not be politicised," he added.

At the security council debate on Ukraine, the Indian representative said the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserves immediate and urgent attention.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 13 Ukrainian Civilians Killed in Airstrike on Bread Factory in Kyiv, Says State Emergency Service.

"As per the UN's own estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days. This has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously," he added.

Tirumurti said that India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities.

This appeal came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi again spoke to the leadership of both sides and reiterated India's call for an immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

During his address, the Indian diplomat also reiterated the urgent demand for the safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians, including Indian nationals remaining in Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned that despite our repeated urgings to both sides, the safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialize," he added.

Tirumurti informed the security council India has managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine.

"We have also assisted nationals from other countries, who approached us, in their return to their respective countries. And we will remain open to doing so in the coming days. More than 80 evacuation flights have been crisscrossing the skies to bring them home," he said.

The Indian diplomat also noted the joint launch of the Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan by the Secretary-General on Ukraine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)