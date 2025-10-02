Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 (ANI/TPS): An attempted attack IDF against a checkpoint in the Benjamin Division area was successfully thwarted today, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The Army announced that two terrorists arrived at the location and attempted to run over the forces stationed there.

One of the terrorists who was armed, attempted to shoot at the forces and was neutralised. The second terrorist was arrested.

There were no casualties among the forces. (ANI/TPS)

