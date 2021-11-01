Dera Ghazi Khan [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned Imran Khan government against any attempts to rig the vote "again" and said that any such attempt may lead to rebellion, reported Dawn.

Addressing a public rally, the PDM chief called July 25, 2018, a "back day" in the history of the country's Parliament and said that on this day the vote was rigged, reported Dawn.

He said, without naming Imran Khan, that the present rulers had bankrupted the country. He further stated that a strong economy is necessary for a strong state and further added that the USSR had disintegrated due to a poor economy, reported Dawn.

The opposition leader said that the Indian government is not ready to talk to Pakistan because of a weak economy, reported Dawn.

"When the economy was strong, the Indian Prime Minister had come to Pakistan travelling on a bus. Now the present BJP government is not ready to talk to Pakistan because of a weak economy," Dawn quoted Rehman as saying.

Comparing Pakistan's growth rate with that of India's, he said that India's growth rate is seven per cent and the present growth rate of Pakistan is below zero while the growth rate was more than five per cent during Nawaz Sharif government.

"You used Panama Papers against the opposition; now why you are silent over the Pandora papers -- perhaps to save your own people. Why Nawaz Sharif was punished only? I want to ask institutions not to back such inept rulers. There is a dire need of clear decision to save the country," Dawn quoted Rehman as saying.

Addressing the meeting, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif told the people to stand up against inflation.

Emphasising that inflation is likely to rise in Pakistan in the coming days, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah had said that the government has made it difficult for the poor and middle class to live in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N spokesperson, ahead of this rally said that it will be a "public referendum against the tyrannical government". She emphasised that the people of Pakistan have understood that "getting rid of Imran sahib is the only way to get rid of inflation".

The opposition alliance last week had kicked off its protest drives against the recent price hikes in Pakistan.

Protest rallies were held in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and others. (ANI)

