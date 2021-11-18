Lahore [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): A state government body in Pakistan's Punjab province has granted stay and barred the authorities concerned from auctioning properties of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reported local media.

The stay order was issued by the Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab in the case pertaining to the auctioning of Sharif's properties in Avenfield reference verdict implementation, reported The News International.

The publication further stated that an accountability court had imposed a liability of eight million pounds on Nawaz Sharif in the reference, and later on directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to auction the properties of Sharif and recover the amount.

But Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Cantonment on Tuesday were ordered by the revenue judge to not auction the properties till the further update.

"The auction of a property, known as 135-Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, tehsil Cantonment Lahore was scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov 19, 2021 at 10 am at the compound of the Assistant Commissioner's office," The News reported citing the available documents.

Earlier in May, 88 kanals and four marlas of land belonging to PML-N supremo was auctioned at Sheikhupura's Municipal Hall. It came following the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had thrown out the petitions, filed by Nawaz and others against the auction. (ANI)

