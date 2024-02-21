Canberra [Australia], February 21 (ANI): Australia announced its plans to build its largest navy since the Second World War, allocating more than USD 35 billion for the defence project over the next 10 years, CNN reported.

The analysts have pointed out that this move is due to heightened tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The plans will see the Royal Australian Navy boost its fleet of major surface warships to 26 in total after an independent review led by a retired US Navy admiral found "the current and planned surface combatant fleet is not appropriate for the strategic environment we face," according to the government statement.

The plan to bolster the fleet includes 20 destroyers and frigates, and six Large Optionally Crewed Surface Vessels (LOSVs), that can operate with sailors aboard or independently as drones.

Those surface vessels will join a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that Australia plans to build under the AUKUS pact with the United States and the United Kingdom, the first three of which are expected to be delivered early next decade, as reported by CNN.

"A strong Australia relies on a strong navy, one that is equipped to conduct diplomacy in our region, deter potential adversaries, and defend our national interests when called," Australian Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said in the statement.

"The size, lethality and capabilities of the future surface combatant fleet ensures that our navy is equipped to meet the evolving strategic challenges of our region," he added.

Analysts said the security environment in the region - where rival China has built up the world's largest navy and is asserting its territorial claims in disputed waters - meant Australia had to act.

According to CNN, upon completion in the mid-2040s, the naval build-up would yield a fleet with the country's three current Hobart-class guided-missile destroyers, which will get upgrades to their air defence and strike systems; six new Hunter-class frigates with anti-submarine warfare as well as strike capabilities; 11 new general purpose frigates for air defence, strike and escort duties; and six of the new LOSVs, which would each have 32 Vertical Launching System (VLS) cells for missiles.

An additional 25 smaller vessels will also be used for offshore patrol and maritime security duties, the government said. (ANI)

