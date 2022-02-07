Canberra [Australia], February 7 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced that the country's international borders will reopen to tourists starting from February 21, provided that the arriving individuals are double vaccinated.

"I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that and over the next two weeks they'll get the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up to welcome international visitors back to Australia," Morrison said after a meeting of the National Security Committee, as quoted by The Australian.

The Australian prime minister informed that people entering Australia starting from February 21 will need to be double vaccinated.

He had announced plans to reopen Australia's borders to foreigners back in October, stating that it should happen at some point in 2022, marking the first time in nearly two years that tourism will be returning to the country. (ANI)

