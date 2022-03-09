New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of the Australian Army addressed the faculty and participants of National Defence College in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed regional security perspectives with the Army Vice Chief, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande.

He also shared the regional security perspectives with the Director at Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, the Ministry of Defence said.

Earlier, the Chief of the Australian Army paid his respects to the fallen soldiers while laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here on Wednesday. The Australian army chief is on a two-day visit to India from March 8-11.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence.

To establish academic cooperation and engagement, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC) and CLAWS.

Moreover, earlier today, Lieutenant General Burr received a Guard of Honour at the South Block. He was received by Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He called on the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other senior military officers.

Interaction between both the Chiefs of the Army Staff was warm and cordial. Both Chiefs exchanged views on the current global situation and the situation in Indo-Pacific in addition to discussing measures for enhancing defence cooperation between both armies.

On February 2, Chief of Army Staff General Naravane had held a telephonic conversation with Lieutenant General Burr, where they discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Moreover, the Australian Army Chief will be visiting Indian Army formations and units deployed along Western Borders on March 10-11. (ANI)

