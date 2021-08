Canberra [Australia] August 12 (ANI/FENA): Australian capital Canberra is in one-week isolation after recording its first Covid-19 case in more than a year.

The lock took effect at 17:00 local time on Thursday (07:00 GMT).

The lockdown is in effect for the entire area of the Australian capital - where about 4,00,000 people live - because the authorities do not know how the infected person got the virus, reports the BBC.

Residents will be able to leave the home only for important reasons.

On the eve of the start of the lock, long lines of customers formed in supermarkets.

Australia is struggling to curb the highly contagious strain of the Delta virus, which has led to its two largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - entering severe blockades.

Large parts of New South Wales are locked, and in Victoria, there are similar restrictions for Melbourne for at least another seven days.

About 580 unarmed members of the military are already assisting police in carrying out quarantine orders in Sydney areas. (ANI/FENA)

