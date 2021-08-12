Berlin, August 12: A schoolteacher in Germany was arrested an produced before a judge on Tuesday for allegedly killing his lover and eating his body parts. The 41-year-old accused, identified as Stefan R, met Stefan Trogisch, an electrical worker, through an online dating site. Prosecutor told the court that Stefan killed Trogisch and ate his body parts to satisfy cannibalistic sexual satisfaction, according to The Telegraph. UK Shocker: Mother, Boyfriend Kill Her Daughter After She Interrupts During Sex.

Trogisch had gone missing on September 9 last year. The last person who saw him was a cab driver who dropped him off near Stefan's apartment in Berlin. Several weeks later, body parts of Trogisch were found in the area. Investigators took help of sniffer dogs and reached Stefan's home. They recovered a saw and traces of blood from an empty freezer inside Stefan's house. Convent Horror! Shocking Report Reveals German Nuns at Archdiocese of Cologne Once Sold Orphans to Sex Predators For ‘Gang Bangs & Orgies’.

According to the newspaper, Stefan killed Trogisch inside his house, chopped his body with a saw and ate parts of the corpse. "The accused killed the victim because he sought sexual satisfaction through the killing and wanted to eat parts of the corpse," the prosecution alleged during the first day of the trial. Stefan, through his attorney, informed the court that he did not intent to say anything "for the moment".

It was reported that Stefan made multiple searches on Google for terms related to cannibalism. According to the lawyer of Trogisch's family, Stefan used the name "Masterbutcher79" in online "cannibal forums". He was allegedly referring to Armin Meiwes, infamously known as "Master Butcher of Rotenburg".

Meiwes has been in jail after he castrated, killed and ate a man he met online. Meanwhile, the German media has named Stefan the "Cannibal of Pankow". So far, there is no evidence to suggest that Trogisch had consented to his murder.

