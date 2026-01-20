A visitor places a pebble at a memorial site in remembrance to the lives lost during the Bondi Beach mass shooting on December 14, 2025, in Sydney (Photo/Reuters)

Canberra [Australia], January 20 (ANI): As Australia seeks to tighten its noose on gun laws following the Bondi beach shooting, the federal government's gun reform legislation has passed the lower house of parliament and will move to the Senate, as per ABC News.

Meanwhile, the Labor party has also introduced hate laws into the House of Representatives; however, the Coalition's position on the bill remains unclear.

Meanwhile, as per ABC News, a deal between the Labor and coalition appears within reach, and negotiations are on. The Liberal Party has agreed to a list of changes to the proposed reforms, while the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared today as the deadline for them to pass.

The laws were introduced as part of the federal government's response to last month's Bondi beach terror attack which killed 15. The Australian Government announced a National Day of Mourning on January 22 to honour the victims and all those impacted by the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"National institutions in Canberra, as well as New South Wales will be illuminated as a symbol of light on the evening of Thursday 22 January 2026. Institutions around Australia are encouraged to participate," the statement read.

A commemorative installation, 15 Pillars of Light will be held in Canberra and across Australia. Each pillar will serve a visible symbol of mourning, remembrance and national solidarity. The Bondi Beach Attack Memorial Event, which is being organised by the Chabad of Bondi on Thursday, will be recognised as a National Event.

As a mark of mourning and respect and in accordance with protocol, the Australian National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the National Day of Mourning.

December 14, 2025, marked the first night of Hannukah, and to celebrate, more than 1,000 people gathered at Sydney's Bondi Beach, as per CNN.

The two suspected gunmen are 50-year-old Sajid Akram, who was killed exchanging gunfire with police; and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, who was taken in custody at the hospital, as per CNN. (ANI)

