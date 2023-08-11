New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Australia's High Commissioner Designate Philip Green and his wife Prof Susan Marks arrived in India on Friday, the Australian High Commission to India informed.

Green, who was most recently Australia's ambassador to Germany, succeeds Barry O'Farrell.

Green welcomed the entire High Commission team to his home for afternoon tea, the commission informed further.

"You are welcome in India, Philip and Susan," the Australian Commission wrote in Hindi.

Last month in June, Australia announced the appointment of Green as the country's next High Commissioner to India.

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong announced this in an official media release.

As per the release, Green is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Australia's Ambassador to Germany.

He has previously served overseas as Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore, South Africa, and Kenya.

According to Wong, the Australia-India relationship has never been closer, the two countries share perspectives, challenges, and democratic heritage.

Wong said that Australia and India are working together through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected.

The Australian Foreign Minister further said, "Along with our deepening defence and security cooperation, Australia and India have a mutually beneficial economic partnership, which will expand as we work towards finalising an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement." (ANI)

