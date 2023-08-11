Mumbai, August 11: In what seems to be a honey trap case, a British national was allegedly killed with a "lethal injection in Turkey. Officials said that the 57-year-old from the United Kingdom was allegedly tied to a chair before being killed with a lethal injection. The deceased was reportedly killed after he fell in love with a 19-year-old woman whom he met after moving to Turkey. The deceased has been identified as Murat Arpapay.

British National Moved To Start New Life in Turkey

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, Arpapay had a family back in the UK when he decided to move to Turkey. Officials said that Arpapay moved to Turkey to start a new life with a few friends from Istanbul whom he met online. The incident came to light when locals discovered Murat Arpapay's body in the ventilation shaft of a rented apartment. They immediately alerted authorities who sprung into action. Honour Killing in UK: Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Niece With Metal Spike After She Refused Arranged Marriage.

After arriving on the scene, police officials sent his body to Sirinevler Forensic Medicine Institute where an autopsy revealed that the British national was allegedly killed with a chemical injection. The police launched an investigation and even scanned several CCTV footage. One of the footage showed Arpapay arriving at his rented apartment with a woman who was later identified as Muhterem Percikli (19).

It was reported that the woman is Murat Arpapay's girlfriend. Following this, the police arrested Percikli and also took three of her accomplices Serpil Demir, Dogan Sariyildiz, and Fatih Erginoglu into custody. Cops said that the security camera footage showed the trio entering the apartment shortly after the couple arrived. The suspects told cops that Arpapay had met Ersen Basak on social media.

When the British national returned to Turkey, he informed Basak that he was supported by his family which sent money from England. After learning that Arpapay kept the money at his residence, Basak devised a plan to steal the funds. After befriending Arpapay, Percikli developed feelings for him. On the day of the incident, the four suspects reportedly tied Arpapay's hands before injecting him with a chemical substance, which resulted in his death. British National Killed as Car Plunges into Gorge in HP's Lahaul-Spiti; 1 Critical.

Later, the suspects placed his body in the ventilation shaft and fled from the spot. Cops said that Basak, who was the mastermind behind the incident entered the rented apartment and fled with the funds to Georgia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).