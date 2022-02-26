Kyiv, Feb 26 (AP) The authorities in the Ukrainian capital say a curfew in the city will last through early Monday as Russian troops are pressing the offensive into Kyiv.

The city authorities previously announced the curfew to last from 5 pm to 8 am, but then clarified the order and specified that it will last from Friday afternoon until Monday's morning to keep people indoors through the day Sunday.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC.

The measure comes as the Ukrainian authorities reported fighting with small groups of Russian troops that infiltrated the city. More Russian troops are closing in on Kyiv.

Some grocery stores were open until the curfew went into effect. The array of goods was thin. The concern for now is how long stockpiles will last. Some pharmacies were similarly open, but there were reports that new shipments from distributors had halted.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russian Casualties Heavy and Greater Than Anticipated by Kremlin, Says UK.

In addition, the Interfax news agency reported that Ukraine's three major cellphone service providers have blocked access for Russian SIM cards. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)