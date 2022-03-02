Warsaw [Poland], March 2 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday (local time) issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine saying Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland.

"Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," the Embassy of India in Poland said in a statement.

Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania, the embassy added.

The embassy stated that Indian citizens may avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested.

The Embassy of India in Poland said that it has officials deployed in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points who receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.

"Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly," the embassy said.

It further said that the transportation charges will be paid at the hotel by the Embassy, in case the Indian student does not have the funds for this.

After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India has launched "Operation Ganga" to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

24x7 Control Centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. A dedicated Twitter Account (@opganga) has been set up to assist Operation Ganga. (ANI)

