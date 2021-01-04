Bahawalpur [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan as "fake, incompetent prime minister", Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the support of people in Bahawalpur has shown that the "government's days in power are numbered".

"I wonder what would happen if I were to redirect this storm, this sea (of supporters) to Islamabad," Maryam said while beginning her address at Seraiki Chowk.

Speaking on the increase in electricity prices by 25 per cent as per the direction of the International Monetary Fund, she said, "I feel your pain. Will the people of Bahawalpur make ends meet to feed their families, to pay their children's fees, to pay utilities or pay for the treatment of the elderly at home?"

She further said that Imran Khan has "doubled" the country's debts "without installing a brick in the way of development."

"This is why I want us to send this fake, incompetent prime minister packing who, after two-and-a-half years has thrown his hands in the air to declare he does not know how to run the country's affairs," the PML-N leader said.

Maryam repeatedly asked the crowd to signal with their chants if they wish to see the government resign or remain seated in the "fake assemblies", Geo News reported.

"Your daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif feels your pain and this is what brought us to you all today," she added.

Speaking on Sunday's coal mine incident, the PML-N leader said that "no one from the government seems concerned".

She further said that the Prime Minister draws "Rs250,000 as salary but runs a 300 marla house" and "then says he is not corrupt".

She also accused Imran Khan's sister Aleema of laundering millions of "black money to white money", Geo News reported.

During her address, the PML-N leader said that the PM saves "his friends from NAB (National Accountability Bureau)" and helps them to escape abroad.

Highlighting the support by Punjab province shown to the Pakistan Democratic Movement during a rally in Lahore on December 28, Maryam said, "Not only has Punjab risen, it is ready to take back the rights it has been robbed off. And when Punjab stands up, whose legs start shaking?"

"The selectors and the selected can see that the people of Punjab have now stood up," she added.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

