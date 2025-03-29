Balochistan [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Nadia Baloch, the sister of prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, has revealed disturbing details about the treatment of her sister in prison. Speaking out against the violations of her sister's rights, Nadia Baloch shared the harrowing experience of her recent visit to the jail, where she and their mother were subjected to hours of waiting and treated with severe restrictions while attempting to see Mahrang Baloch.

In a post on X, Nadia Baloch stated, "My mother and I visited the jail to see my sister, Dr. Mahrang Baloch today. We were forced to wait for eight hours and were then only allowed to speak with her over the telephone, separated by a thick glass wall."

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: India Launches 'Operation Brahma', Sends 1st Tranche of 15 Tonnes of Relief Material (See Pics and Videos).

According to Nadia Baloch, the authorities did not allow them to meet Mahrang Baloch despite a clear directive issued by the High Court.

She highlighted, "The jail staff is undergoing a complete overhaul, with new personnel being brought in. The jail superintendent has already been transferred, and other officials are reportedly next in line. According to the jail staff, the prison is under strict control of intelligence agencies, with surveillance cameras installed throughout. A separate room is being prepared for meetings, equipped with cameras, microphones, and other monitoring devices."

Also Read | Federal Layoffs: US Health Department To Cut 10,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring, Robert F Kennedy Announced Hinting Move Aligns With 'MAHA' Plan, Say Reports.

However, the most alarming concern raised by Nadia Baloch was about Mahrang's health. Over the past few days, the activist has reportedly fallen gravely ill due to food poisoning and has been suffering for the past three days. Her condition reportedly worsened the night before Nadia's visit.

She lamented, "Mahrang has fallen severely ill due to food poisoning and has been sick for the past three days. Her condition worsened last night. We have repeatedly requested that jail authorities allow a doctor to examine her, but no medical specialist has been permitted to visit. Yesterday, a junior doctor conducted a brief check-up, which was entirely inadequate. Beebow informed me that Mahrang was unwell throughout the night."

She demanded that an independent medical board of experienced doctors be allowed to examine Mahrang Baloch immediately.

She urged, "We demand that an independent medical board of experienced doctors be allowed to examine her immediately. She appears extremely weak and fragile, and we strongly believe something is seriously wrong with her health. I appeal to civil society, the media, and the legal community to take immediate action, ensuring that court orders are enforced and that my sister receives the urgent medical care and justice she deserves."

https://x.com/NadiaBaloch99/status/1905587929927331911

Recently, Mahrang Baloch, a central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with 17 other protesters, was detained on March 22. Both Mahrang and Bebarg are currently held in preventive detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO), with additional terrorism charges filed against Mahrang Baloch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)