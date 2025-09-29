Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): In a compelling letter, the Baloch American Congress has called on US President Donald Trump to take a stand for the rights of the Baloch people in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan. The appeal, written by Dr. Tara Chand, President of the organisation, has highlighted decades of state-led repression, economic exploitation, and human rights violations inflicted on the Baloch population by the Pakistani government and military.

According to the letter, the Pakistani state, dominated by a Punjabi military elite has systematically denied the Baloch people their right to self-determination while exploiting Balochistan's rich natural resources. Dr. Chand described a pattern of enforced disappearances, military operations, censorship, and cultural erasure that have left the region marginalised and its people voiceless.

A key focus of the letter was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly the development of Gwadar Port. The Baloch American Congress argued that these large-scale infrastructure projects have been imposed without the consent of the indigenous population, leading to land grabs, displacement, and increased militarisation. Dr. Chand claimed that while these ventures benefit foreign powers and Pakistan's ruling elite, they offer nothing to the local communities who suffer under their impact.

The letter urged President Trump to recognise the Baloch people's right to self-governance and to raise his voice against the alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military in the province. It also called for a halt to any U.S. strategic partnerships or economic agreements involving Balochistan's resources unless they include meaningful consultation with local communities. Additionally, Dr. Chand encouraged American and Western companies to avoid investing in CPEC projects that lack the free, prior, and informed consent of the Baloch people.

Dr. Chand appealed to Trump's past rhetoric on national sovereignty and justice, urging him to apply those same principles to the Baloch cause. "History will remember those who stood with oppressed nations when they needed a voice. The Baloch are a proud and resilient people. They will not accept occupation, nor surrender their right to dignity" he wrote. (ANI)

