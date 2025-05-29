Edinburgh [Scotland], May 29 (ANI): The Free Baloch Movement (FBM) commemorated the anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests conducted in 1998 in Balochistan by organising a protest and awareness campaign in Germany, Scotland and Finland, advocating for international intervention against the ongoing militarisation and nuclear presence in the area.

The protest drew attention to what the organisers called "enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and extrajudicial killings" carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan. Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) also participated in the protest to express their solidarity. The organisers called on the international community to pay attention to the situation in Balochistan and to pressure the Pakistani government to halt what they referred to as "a campaign of political repression"

In Germany, the Baloch diaspora organised a similar demonstration, urging the international community to take action against Pakistan's human rights abuses in Balochistan. The protesters posed two critical questions to global institutions: "Where were you on 28th May 1998?" referring to Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan, and "Where are you now?" as the Baloch continue to suffer from cancer and other diseases linked to radioactive contamination. They emphasised that Balochistan is experiencing a silent genocide under the occupation of Pakistan and Iran.

The protests in Germany, Scotland and Finland serve as a call to action for the international community to uphold its commitments to human rights and environmental justice. The Baloch people continue to suffer, and global institutions must take meaningful steps to address their grievances and hold accountable those responsible for the ongoing repression in Balochistan.

These protests are part of the Free Balochistan Movement's ongoing efforts to demand justice and seek international intervention to address the grave human rights abuses faced by the people of Balochistan. The movement continues to raise its voice against the continued suffering of the Baloch people and the environmental and health consequences of Pakistan's nuclear policies. (ANI)

