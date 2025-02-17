Balochistan [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): Baloch human rights body Paank on Monday condemned the killing of a school-going student by members of Pakistan's military-backed death squads.

Paank highlighted the incident in a post on X.

"Paank strongly condemns the killing of Mehraj, son of Abdul Qadir, a 9th-grade student, who was shot dead by members of Pakistani military-backed death squads in Tump, Gomazi, #Balochistan. Mehraj was in the midst of his exams when his life was brutally cut short."

The human rights body also informed that the teenager's family had been a target of the Pakistani Army for long, with even their homes being burnt by the military.

"His family has long been a target of Pakistan Army repression, in 2020, their homes were burned by the military, forcing them into displacement. After recently returning to rebuild their lives, they have once again faced violence. This continued persecution of Baloch families must end, and we call for an immediate and independent investigation into this extrajudicial killing. #JusticeForMehrajBaloch"

Earlier, another human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared on Monday that Balochistan continues to reel under rising cases of forcible abductions, detentions and disappearances under the pretext of security.

In a post on X, BYC said that Gwadar saw sixteen cases of disappearances in the last few day at the hands of Frontier Corps.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Previously, highlighting the abduction of Baloch woman Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch said that Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights. (ANI)

