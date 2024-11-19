London [UK], November 19 (ANI): A delegation of the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) delegation recently called on Seema Malhotra the UK Minister for Migration, Citizenship, and Equalities, to discuss serious human rights violations in Balochistan.

The BHRC delegation briefed her about a sharp increase in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region in recent months. The delegation also spoke about other human rights abuses being carried out by the Pakistani security forces in Balochistan.

The minister listened to the issues raised and promised to raise the matter with the relevant officials in the UK government as per a statement. The delegation hoped that by raising awareness, there would be more pressure on the Pakistani government to stop these human rights violations.

This meeting marks an important step in bringing attention to the situation in Balochistan and advocating for justice and protection for its people.

Human rights groups have frequently condemned the Pakistani security forces for using violent measures to curb the voices of innocent Baloch people.

Recently, Sami Baloch, a representative of the BHRC, highlighted an increase in the number of cases of enforced disappearances during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He condemned the Pakistani security forces and stated," In a planned way, the security agencies are trying to wipe out the cream of Baloch society physically."

Earlier, BHRC had presented data on human rights violations in the region.

In 2022, 367 individuals were abducted and 79 were killed. In 2023, 416 individuals were forcibly disappeared by the security forces. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2024, over 206 people have been forcibly disappeared till now.

The ongoing enforced disappearances have created fear and terror in the minds of the Baloch people. These people and human rights groups urge the global community to support and raise their voices against the atrocities committed by the Pakistani forces upon them. (ANI)

