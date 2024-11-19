Atlanta, November 19: United Parcel Service (UPS) has announced that it will lay off over 400 employees in mid-January 2025. The UPS layoffs will affect the employees due to the changing business realities in its network. At the beginning of this year, the US delivery giant announced laying off 12,000 jobs and finding more strategic options for its truckload freight brokerage business.

According to a report by Denver7, the latest round of United Parcel Service layoffs will affect 400 employees in January 2025 at its facility located at 5190 Ivy St. in Colorado. The layoffs will be effective from January 15, 2024. The report mentioned that the United Parcel Service told CDLE (Colorado Department of Labor and Employment) and Commerce City Mayor Steve Douglas about the workforce reduction of 400 employees. UPS Layoffs: Shipping and Logistics Firm Announces 12,000 Job Cuts

The company reportedly initiated the UPS layoffs to add more automation equipment to the location. It said the new changes would cost the company around USD 3 billion by 2028. Exactly 404 employees will be affected by the decision, of which 401 would belong to the package processing unit, and three would be from revenue recovery.

The United Parcel Service layoffs will affect both union and non-union workers, as mentioned by the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) letter. According to HR, Teamsters Local No. 455 union-represented employees with seniority at UPS could apply for other company positions under bumping rights. Associated Press Layoffs: New York-Based News Agency Announces 8% Reduction of Its Staff To Adopt ‘Digital-First’ Approach, Cater Customers’ Needs.

While this round of UPS job cuts does not mention the company's plan for 12,000 roles, it still hints at the company focusing more on automation starting in 2025. The 404 workers will be eliminated from the facility amid the company's goal to modernise its infrastructure. UPS stated that a temporary closure would not impact its customer service and would continue offering services to the Denver community. The company's Network of the Future plan for consolidation and automation was reportedly slated to close 200 facilities in the next five years.

