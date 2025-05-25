Balochistan [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): In a chilling escalation of violence against journalists in Balochistan, renowned journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was brutally assassinated in the early hours of May 24 inside his home in Mashkay, district Awaran.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, he was shot dead at approximately 3 am by Pakistani state-backed militias, in full view of his wife and children.

Abdul Latif Baloch was widely respected for his fearless reporting on human rights violations and resistance in the war-torn province. His work gave voice to the oppressed and documented the suffering of Baloch communities under Pakistani military operations.

In a region where journalism is often criminalized, his assassination underscores the extreme risks faced by truth-tellers.

This killing is part of what Baloch activists describe as Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy--a systematic campaign to silence dissent and erase Baloch identity. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee noted that just months ago, Abdul Latif's son, Saif Baloch, along with seven other family members, were forcibly disappeared by security forces and later found dead.

"This is not just a tragedy for one family--it is an act of terror meant to silence an entire people," said the Committee in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We call on the United Nations, international media, and press freedom organizations to break their silence and confront these crimes against humanity."

Shalee Baloch, organizer of the Baloch Women Forum, posted on X, "The egregious killing of journalist Abdul Latif in Mashkay, Awaran district starkly highlights the ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan, necessitating immediate accountability and transparency. This incident exemplifies the systemic violence perpetrated by state officials against the Baloch people, characterized by enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings."

She added, "The international community must acknowledge the severity of the human rights situation and pressurize the state to ensure accountability. The persistent silence surrounding the Baloch genocide is untenable, and prompt action is essential to prevent further bloodshed. Justice must, once and for all, prevail."

The assassination has sparked outrage among human rights groups and press freedom advocates, who emphasize the urgent need for international intervention and accountability in Balochistan. (ANI)

