Baloch protest outside Pak consulate in Germany to mark August 14 as 'Black Day'

Frankfurt [Germany], August 14 (ANI): As Pakistan celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the Baloch living in Germany protested outside Pakistan's consulate in Frankfurt to mark August 14 as 'Black Day'.

The protestors raised slogans against Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan and carried out a long march in the city to make the locals aware of human rights violations in Balochistan.

Balochistan, the largest but poorest province of Pakistan has been hit by worst human rights violations where Pakistani security agencies are involved in extrajudicial killings, tortures and kidnappings of political activists, intellectuals and students.

The region, known for its rich mineral reserves, remains underdeveloped due to Pakistan's negligence.

The protesters also raised the issue of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-million dollar project that gives easy access to China in the region, which the Baloch claims was forcefully occupied by Pakistan in 1948.

Meanwhile, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed as 'Black Day' in several parts of the country as people, political activists and opposition parties showed dissatisfaction with the government.

In North and South Waziristan, people are burning in fore of terrorism since long. The presence of dreaded terror outfits like the Taliban and Islamic State has made their life miserable and Paksitani security agencies have failed to provide them protection.

The opposition parties continue with their anti-government protests across the country. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan held a big power show in Lahore hockey Stadium for the "Haqeeqi Azadi '' show. On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held a rally from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad Rawalpindi in the name of "Nazria Pakistan conference and Relly".

Imran Khan invited his workers all over Pakistan to join his Lahore Jalsa. PTI supporters also placed screens in different cities including Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to listen to Imran Khan's address.

The TLP also organised Nazriya Pakistan March and Conference from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad interchange. For this purpose, TLP workers closed the Faizabad and the Murree road in Rawalpindi.

Due to both parties' Processions, roads in Lahore and the twin cities were blocked for the whole day. Traffic was diverted and people were stuck in for hours.

Imran khan held a huge power show in Lahore to celebrate 75th independence day and emphasis "Real Freedom" once again.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan had organized a 'Pakistan Ideology March and Conference' regarding the 75th Independence Day.

The TLP chief lamented that 'Half of the country is under the spell of torrential rains while politicians are fighting each other and playing 'Jail- Jail'/"Prison - Prison".

In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when some political parties tried to hold events on 75th Independence Day, the local Kashmiris forcibly stopped the event and shouted Azadi or freedom slogans. (ANI)

