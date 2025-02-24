Tump [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized protests in Gomazi Tump, Dalbandin, and Noshki on Sunday, condemning the surge in targeted killings of Baloch youth by state-backed death squads in Kech and other areas of Balochistan. The protests demanded justice and an end to extrajudicial killings.

The BYC shared details of the protests in a post on X, highlighting the alarming increase in the extrajudicial killing of Baloch individuals over the past few months. "Every day, a Baloch is being gunned down by state-backed death squads. In light of the recent killings in Kech and elsewhere, BYC has mobilised to demand an immediate halt to these unlawful executions," the statement read.

As per information provided by BYC, during the rallies, participants strongly condemned the brutal actions of the death squads, which operate with the backing of the state. They also called for justice for the victim's families, who have been left traumatised by the loss of their loved ones. In addition to calling for an end to extrajudicial killings, the families of victims of enforced disappearances joined the protests, demanding the safe return of their missing relatives.

Targeted killings in Balochistan have remained a persistent and alarming issue, deeply intertwined with the region's complex political dynamics.

The province has long been marked by unrest, fueled by demands for greater autonomy from Baloch nationalists and the ongoing conflict between Baloch separatist movements and the Pakistani state. These killings are often attributed to intelligence agencies, with activists and civilians becoming targets.

Locals claim that these targeted killings are strategically orchestrated to instil fear, suppress opposition, and maintain control over the region. Baloch students in Balochistan have faced increased targeting, including arbitrary arrests, harassment, and violence.

These students are often subjected to intimidation by authorities, with many facing restrictions on their educational pursuits. This suppression is part of a broader conflict in the region. (ANI)

