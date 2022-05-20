Quetta [Balochistan], May 20 (ANI): Leader of the 'Give Rights campaign' and provincial General-Secretary of Jamaat e Islami Balochistan, Moulana Hidayat Ur Rahman Baloch has announced that his party will take full part in the civic election.

"All our political opponents have united against us. But by the grace of God, we will win. Our success will be the victory of the poor and harassed people. Balochistan is always treated step-motherly. The people were always shown golden dreams before the election and neglected after that," Hidayat Ur Rahman Baloch was quoted as saying by pakistan vernacular media.

Baloch said that Jamaat e Islami will get back the rights of the Baloch people, which were always denied to them. He further said that the present government is also encouraging the corruption and nepotism in the country.

"Balochistan is number one in selling and purchasing assembly members. It has to be stopped and only then we can do it," Hidayat Ur Rahman Baloch added. (ANI)

