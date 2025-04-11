Balochistan [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): The Balochistan High Court has reserved its decision on a petition contesting the detention of Mahrang Baloch, a prominent leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and several other activists.

The detainees were held under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, also known as 3MPO, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, the case was heard by a two-member bench consisting of Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana. The petition was filed by Mahrang's sister, challenging the legality of the detentions and seeking immediate release of the activists.

Representing Mahrang and the other detainees was a team of senior lawyers, including Kamran Murtaza, Rahib Buledi, Khalid Kubdani, and Ahmad Kurd. The legal team argued that the detention order lacked legal justification and violated fundamental rights.

The court directed the petitioner's counsels to submit an affidavit under Article 5 of the Constitution, which relates to loyalty to the state and obedience to the Constitution and law. After a brief adjournment, the affidavit was submitted as instructed. However, Advocate General Adnan Basharat raised objections to its contents, prompting further legal debate in the courtroom, the Balochistan Post reported.

Following the arguments from both sides, the bench reserved its judgment. Speaking to reporters outside the court, senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza expressed hope for a favorable ruling. He described the detentions as unwarranted and emphasized that the petition was legally sound and based on fundamental rights, as cited by the Balochistan Post.

The case has drawn considerable public and media attention, with human rights advocates closely watching the outcome due to its implications on civil liberties and the use of administrative detention laws in Pakistan.

The region continues to grapple with a troubling pattern of enforced disappearances, where some individuals are eventually freed, while others face prolonged detention or become victims of targeted violence. (ANI)

