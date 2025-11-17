Balochistan [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): A man has allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in the Kech district of Balochistan, while another individual who had been unaccounted for over several weeks has now been presented in court by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

On the night of November 16, military forces in Pakistan carried out a raid on a home in Minaz, a locality within the Bulaida tehsil of Kech.

During this operation, officials reportedly entered the residence of Haji Akbar and apprehended his son, Mehran Baloch, who has since been reported missing. According to family members, personnel arrived late at night, restricted the occupants to one room, and took Mehran Baloch into custody after allegedly subjecting him to physical abuse. He was subsequently moved to an undisclosed location, and his family claims they do not know his current whereabouts, as quoted by the TBP report.

In another incident, Jahanzeb Baloch, previously reported as forcibly missing, returned after 52 days. He was brought before an anti-terrorism court by the Counter-Terrorism Department. After the hearing, the court ordered Jahanzeb Baloch to be held in CTD custody for an additional ten days to facilitate further investigation, according to TBP.

Furthermore, the Balochistan Health Department has initiated an immediate inquiry into an alleged harassment incident reported at Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta, as noted in another report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The department acknowledged the social media allegations, claiming that a faculty member had harassed a female student. In response to these claims, a formal letter was sent to the principal of Bolan Medical College on November 13, 2025, instructing the institution to carry out a swift and transparent investigation. Included with the letter was a copy of the initial information about the incident.

The Health Department directed the principal to conduct a comprehensive, unbiased, and urgent inquiry and to provide a report with clear recommendations within three days to facilitate further action. The letter emphasised that the issue is serious and should be treated as a priority and on an emergency basis, as highlighted in the TBP report.

This development follows a protest announcement made by students just a day earlier, during which they expressed concerns about harassment incidents and the lack of adequate facilities at the college. The students called for a safe academic and hostel environment, reforms in the assessment process, and accountability for individuals engaging in inappropriate conduct, as reported by TBP. (ANI)

