Hague [Netherlands], January 22 (ANI): Haseeba Qambrani, a victim of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, described her life as fractured by loss, fear and unanswered questions, an existence shaped by Pakistan's long-standing crisis of enforced disappearances.

"I don't know where to start or where to end," she said. She fears her child may be taken away and said a child is already missing. In another incident, a body was found.

In a video shared on X, she stated that her brothers, Asan Qambrani and Rizwullah Qambrani, were taken away on February 14, 2020. Since then, she has had no information about their whereabouts.

An FIR was filed, but like thousands of similar cases across the country, it has led nowhere. "I don't know where they are," she stated.

One brother was later found dead. Another, Rizwullah, was a student at Princeton University, yet even education and international exposure could not shield him from disappearance.

"The government is taking him away," she says, without accusation, but with devastating clarity.

Haseeba spoke of fear that keeps her indoors, of a life without celebrations and of families that now only mourn. She talked about children like 11-year-old Zakir Jan, reminding listeners that every disappearance creates multiple victims--mothers, sisters and children forced into lifelong waiting and despair.

"We do not feed ourselves. We raise our brothers. We don't raise ourselves," she says, capturing how survival has replaced living, with horrifying incidents occurring almost every day.

Her statement has resurfaced at a time when her brother Hassan Qambrani has once again been taken away, despite being released earlier after public pressure. (ANI)

