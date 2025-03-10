Dhaka, Mar 10 (PTI) The Bangladesh Army on Monday refuted the UN rights chief's recent remark on its role during the July-August uprising, saying it operates within the framework of the national security directives and adheres strictly to the rule of law and human rights principles.

In an interview with BBC's HARDtalk aired on March 5, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said, “We gave the warning to the (Bangladesh) army that if they get involved it means they may not be able to be a troop-contributing country anymore".

In a statement on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said the Bangladesh Army did not receive any direct communication or intent from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the matter.

Acknowledging the importance of human rights and constructive dialogue, the Bangladesh Army finds it necessary to clarify certain aspects of this statement to ensure accuracy and transparency, it said.

“If any such concerns were raised, they were conveyed to the erstwhile Government of Bangladesh and not directly to the Army leadership," it added.

The Bangladesh Army operates within the framework of national security directives and adheres strictly to the rule of law and human rights principles, it added.

The military said Türk's remarks, taken out of context by certain quarters, “appears to misrepresent the role of the Bangladesh Army and potentially undermines its reputation, sacrifice and professionalism”.

“The Bangladesh Army remains committed to the people, upholding its legacy of neutrality and integrity,” the statement said.

It said that historical events like the democratic transition of 1991, reaffirm the Bangladesh Army's dedication and "during the July-August 2024 protests, the army once again stood by the people, ensuring public safety without bias or external influence".

The statement came two days after Army Chief General Waker Uz Zaman returned home from a tour to the Central African Republic to witness Bangladesh's peacekeeping operations there.

The then prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government was ousted on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus was appointed the interim government's chief adviser.

Bangladesh's military largely stood on the sidelines while police and other security and law enforcement agencies tried to tame the violent protestors using brutal force.

Turk's office earlier investigated the violence, saying some 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15.

