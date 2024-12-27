Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 27 (ANI): Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus conveyed his profound grief and deep condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, whom he called a close friend.

In his messages, the Chief Adviser described Dr Singh as a person of great humility, a visionary leader, and a statesman who was known for his unwavering commitment to ensuring the welfare of the people of India. The Chief Adviser said that the late Prime Minister would be remembered for his contributions to India's economic transformation.

He stated that Dr Singh's leadership not only shaped the future of India but also contributed to strengthening the bond of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Bangladesh and India.

Referring to Dr Manmohan Singh's role in promoting regional cooperation, the Chief Adviser highlighted the late leader's vision and firm commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and role in advancing South Asian cooperation. He urged the South Asian countries to work together to build on the rich legacy of his ideas and work as a tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Chief Adviser recalled his many cherished memories with Dr Singh. In his condolence messages, Muhammad Yunus mentioned the warm congratulatory message the late Indian Prime Minister sent on the occasion of Dr Yunus' winning the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2006.

He also recalled his meetings with Dr Singh in January 2007 in New Delhi and later in December 2009 as Yunus was invited to deliver the 2nd Prof. Hiren Mukerjee Annual Parliamentary Lecture, which was attended by members of both houses, including the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Adviser extended, on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh, his heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Government, and the people of India. (ANI)

