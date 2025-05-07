Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 7 (ANI): Following Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pok in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Bangladesh said it is observing the situation.

Expressing concern over the situation, the nation urged both countries to show restraint and called for "diplomatic endeavours" by both sides to ease tensions.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: JeM Terror Outfit Chief Azhar Masood Admits 10 of His Family Members Killed in Missile Strikes by Indian Armed Forces.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, "The Government of Bangladesh is closely observing the evolving situation in India and Pakistan. Bangladesh expresses its deep concern over the situation and urges both countries to remain calm, show restraint, and refrain from taking any steps that could further aggravate the situation."

"In the spirit of regional peace, prosperity and stability, Bangladesh remains hopeful that tensions will be defused through diplomatic endeavours, and that peace will ultimately prevail for the benefit of the peoples in the region," it added.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's Security Huddle Discusses Situation After India's Strategic Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif To Address Parliament.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)