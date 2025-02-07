Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 7 (ANI): Bangladeshi actress Meher Afroz Shaon has been detained by the Detective Branch of Bangladesh police for questioning. The detention occurred on Thursday, with Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mollick stating that Shaon was taken in after receiving some information, without elaborating further.

"After receiving some information, we have detained Meher Afroz Shaon for questioning," Rezaul Karim Mollick, Additional Commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told ANI over the phone, without elaborating.

On being asked whether Shaon would be arrested, the official said, "We have not taken any decision yet."

Shaon, a renowned actress, director, dancer, and playback singer, has been critical of the interim government of Bangladesh on Facebook. Her detention comes amidst a series of protests and vandalism, including an attack on the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka

Shaon won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance in the film "Krihnopokkho" (2016). She was the wife of the late popular writer and director Humayun Ahmed.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a mob vandalised the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.

Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

In a separate incident, Shaon's ancestral home in Jamalpur was set on fire by a group of protesters on Thursday evening, around 6:00 pm near Narundi Railway Station in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila, the Daily Star reported.

The house belonged to her father, Engineer Mohammad Ali, who had sought an Awami League nomination in the past.

Her mother, Begum Tahura Ali, served as an MP from the reserved seat for women from 1996-2001 and again from 2009-2014. (ANI)

