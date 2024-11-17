Actress Kasthuri Shankar, known for her roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema, was arrested by a special police team in Hyderabad on Friday. She was subsequently transported from Chintadripet Police Station to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore, Chennai, for further proceedings. The arrest comes after Chennai Police booked Shankar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Telugu-speaking community. The comments, which were reportedly made on a social media platform, sparked outrage among members of the community, prompting a formal complaint and legal action. Actress Kasthuri Shankar Taken Into Custody by Chennai Police After Allegedly Making Controversial Remarks on Telugu Community (Watch Video).

Actress Taken to Chennai Court Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Telugu-Speaking Community

#WATCH | Actress Kasthuri Shankar who was arrested by the special team in Hyderabad yesterday was taken from Chintadripet Police Station to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore. Kasthuri was booked by Chennai Police for allegedly passing derogatory comments against the… pic.twitter.com/1X07zu5rDJ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

